Vanessa Williams previews Elton John's 'The Devil Wears Prada' musical

Elton John's new musical The Devil Wears Prada is currently in out-of-town previews before it moves to London's West End this fall. Vanessa Williams plays the role that Meryl Streep had in the movie, the fearsome fashion editor Miranda Priestly, and she gave Kelly Clarkson a bit of a preview of one of Elton's songs for the show while appearing on Kelly's talk show Wednesday.

"I am honored because I grew up listening to Elton John on my little transistor radio on my windowsill with my two antennae, listening to 'Bennie and the Jets' and [Goodbye] Yellow Brick Road — that was my childhood," she told Kelly. "So, to be able to work with him and have him write new songs that I get the chance to sing for him is pretty epic."

"The script is very much based on the movie, so you see all the aspects of that, but it's amplified by the music," Vanessa continued, before singing an a cappella rendition of a song that she says Miranda sings at a Paris fashion show, when everyone thinks she's about to lose her job at Runway magazine.

Vanessa says the songs that Elton wrote for the show are musical theater, but are "pop, too," adding, "There's going to be remixes on the radio from The Devil Wears Prada, because he know what works in both genres."

The Devil Wears Prada opens in London's West End in October. Also in October, Elton's other musical, Tammy Faye, will open on Broadway.

