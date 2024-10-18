Why Foreigner’s Dennis Elliott and Mick Jones won’t be at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

"We were finally given the schedule last night, and it is not to our satisfaction. So we are staying home," he wrote on Facebook. "We have been asking for this for weeks, and they have waited until the very last minute to send it knowing we were all packed and going to bed. Totally unacceptable to us."
According to Billboard, there was an issue over the fact that spouses were not allowed to walk the red carpet with band members.
The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, taking place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. ET. On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights.
