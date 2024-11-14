Yes’ Steve Howe and Jon Davison sued for copyright infringement over song 'Dare To Know'

Members of the prog rock band Yes are being sued over a song that appeared on their 2021 album, The Quest.
Riz Story, whose legal name is Rudolph Zahler, filed a copyright suit in Los Angeles claiming Yes guitarist Steve Howe and Jon Davison, the band's lead singer since 2012, stole the music of his song "Reunion" for the track "Dare To Know," adding their own lyrics.
In the court documents, Story says he wrote the music for "Reunion" around 1981 when he was just 15, and while it was never released as a single, it was used in the 2014 movie A Winter Rose, and he subsequently copyrighted the song.
As for how Howe heard the song, Story says it was through his relationship with Davison. They've known each other since being introduced by the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins around 1990. All three were in the band Anyone together.
