You're getting lucky: Deluxe edition of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' 'Long After Dark' due in October

A deluxe edition of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' 1982 album, Long After Dark, is coming on Oct. 18.

The album, featuring the singles "You Got Lucky," "Change of Heart" and "Straight Into Darkness," was the first to feature new Heartbreaker Howie Epstein on bass and was a top 10 hit.

Petty once said, "There was some music recorded for Long After Dark that didn't get on the record, that I thought would've made it a better album. I left off ... four things that I liked quite a bit. And probably a few more written that never even got in the door."

The deluxe edition will add some of these missing songs. It includes the remastered original album, plus 12 bonus tracks, among them Petty's versions of his songs "Never Be You" and "Ways to Be Wicked," which were previously recorded by Rosanne Cash and Lone Justice, respectively. Other additional tracks were taken from sessions for French TV.

The new package will be available in various configurations, including digital; a two-LP vinyl set pressed on red with black splatter vinyl; a three-disc CD and Blu-ray set; and various other color vinyl versions.

In addition, as part of a yearlong release plan, The Petty Legacy archives will put out previously unseen film and audio of the band. The first release is a French TV performance of "Straight Into Darkness," which you can watch and listen to now.

Here's the track list:

DISC 1

"A One Story Town"

"You Got Lucky"

"Deliver Me"

"Change Of Heart"

"Finding Out"

"We Stand A Chance"

"Straight Into Darkness"

"The Same Old You"

"Between Two Worlds"

"A Wasted Life"



DISC 2

"Stories We Could Tell" (French TV)

"Never Be You" *

"Turning Point" (Original Drums Version)

"Don't Make Me Walk The Line" *

"I'm Finding Out" (French TV) *

"Heartbreakers Beach Party" (Extended Version)

"Keeping Me Alive" (French TV)

"Straight Into Darkness" (French TV)

"Ways To Be Wicked" (Denver Sessions) *

"Between Two Worlds" (French TV) *

"One On One" *

"Wild Thing" *

* previously unreleased

