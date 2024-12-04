Lawrence Gowan of Styx talks upcoming show at River Spirit Casino, Rock to the Rescue Charity & more Thursday December 5th, 2024, Styx come to The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort. We spoke to keyboardist and singer, Lawrence Gowan about the show, the band’s Rock to the Rescue Charity and more.

Thursday December 5th, 2024, Styx come to The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort. We spoke to keyboardist and singer, Lawrence Gowan about the show and more. Part of our conversation revolved around the band’s Rock to the Rescue charity and what they’ll be doing to help out Family Promise of Tulsa County and local families experiencing homelessness. You can aslo find out what you can do to help here.

We discussed songwriting, new music coming from Styx and more. You can watch our conversation above.





