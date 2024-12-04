Lawrence Gowan of Styx talks upcoming show at River Spirit Casino, Rock to the Rescue Charity & more

Thursday December 5th, 2024, Styx come to The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort. We spoke to keyboardist and singer, Lawrence Gowan about the show, the band’s Rock to the Rescue Charity and more.

Styx keyboardist and singer Lawrence Gowan talks to Joe Rock Styx keyboardist and singer Lawrence Gowan talks to Joe Rock about their upcoming show at River Spirit Casino Resort, Rock to the Rescue charity and more.
By Joe Rock

Thursday December 5th, 2024, Styx come to The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort. We spoke to keyboardist and singer, Lawrence Gowan about the show and more. Part of our conversation revolved around the band’s Rock to the Rescue charity and what they’ll be doing to help out Family Promise of Tulsa County and local families experiencing homelessness. You can aslo find out what you can do to help here.

We discussed songwriting, new music coming from Styx and more. You can watch our conversation above.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!