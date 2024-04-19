Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes pays tribute to “mentor” Dickey Betts

"Such a huge loss. Not only for our musical family, but for the world of music in general," Haynes, who joined the Allman Brothers in 1989, shares on Instagram. "Aside from being a huge, major influence on my music from before I picked up a guitar, Dickey was the one person I credit for everything amazing that happened in my career."
Haynes writes of listening to Allman Brothers' Live at Filmore East as he started playing guitar. "Listening as a kid I had no idea that one day our paths would cross and that he would become a mentor to me," he shares, calling Dickey "a presence that loomed larger than life."
Also paying tribute is Allman Brothers guitarist Derek Trucks and his wife and performing partner, Susan Tedeschi, who simply wrote, "One of the best to ever do it. Rest easy Dickey."
