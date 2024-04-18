The Guess Who and BTO guitarist Randy Bachman auctioning off guitar collection

Legendary musician Randy Bachman is cleaning out his closet.

The rocker, founder of such bands as The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, is auctioning off over 200 guitars from his personal collection through Julien’s Auctions.

Included in the Music Icons auction is Bachman’s 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, known as “The American Woman Guitar,” which he used to create the iconic riff in their classic tune “American Woman.” It is estimated to sell for between $200,000 and $400,000.

Other guitars in the auction include a 1955 white Fender Stratocaster used in the 1975 music video for “Roll on Down the Highway,” with an estimated price of $100,000-$200,000; a 1968 Fender Hardtail Stratocaster, which was Bachman's main stage and recording guitar in BTO, with an estimated price of $20,000-$40,000; and Bachman's first guitar, a 1957 sunburst Harmony H1215 acoustic archtop, with an estimated price of $600-$800.

Julien's Auctions' Music Icons auction of The Randy Bachman Collection is happening Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, live at the Hard Rock Café in New York. Special exhibitions to view the items will be held at the Hard Rock from May 22-28. More info can be found at juliensauctions.com.

