Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

Princess, Prince of Wales Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales, arrive for their visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on Oct. 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. (Suzanne Plunkett/WPA Pool/Getty Images, File)

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, announced Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

The diagnosis came after Catherine underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January at the London Clinic. Officials did not immediately share details on the nature of the surgery, though they said it was successful and would likely keep her from public duties until after Easter.

On Friday, Catherine said that at the time, doctors believed her condition was non-cancerous. Tests after the surgery found that was incorrect.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in early stages of that treatment,” she said. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

She did not say what form of cancer she was diagnosed with.

Catherine married Prince William in 2011. They share three children: George, 10; Charlotte, 8 and Louis, 5.

The former Kate Middleton had not been seen in public since Christmas, prompting rampant speculation online about her health, BBC News reported.

The scrutiny intensified earlier this month after Kensington Palace released the first photo of the princess following her surgery. The image, of Catherine and her children, later had to be rescinded because it had been manipulated without any notice.

On Friday, Catherine touched on her absence, saying that it has taken time for her to recover from the “major surgery” she underwent in January.

“Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK,” she said. “As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.”

She thanked the public for its support and asked for privacy for her family as she undergoes chemotherapy.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” she said.

“At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Last month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis came after he underwent a hospital procedure in January to treat a benign prostate condition.

