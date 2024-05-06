Recall alert: 242K Ford Mavericks recalled for tail light issue

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford shows off the 2022 Maverick truck during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place convention center on February 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 242,000 Mavericks. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of 242,669 Ford Mavericks because of an issue impacting the vehicle’s tail lights.

The NHTSA said that the Body Contol Module or BCM may deactivate one or both rear tail lights, increasing the risk of a crash.

Only some 2022 through 2024 Mavericks are part of the recall.

Dealers will update the truck’s BCM software for free to fix the issue, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the affected vehicles will receive a letter in the mail starting May 20. In the meantime, they can call Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. The internal recall number is 24S24.

