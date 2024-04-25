Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ passes 1B Spotify streams in less than a week

Spotify record This photograph taken in Paris on April 19, 2024, shows a smatphone displaying the US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's new album "The Tortured Poets Department" on Spotify. Queen of pop Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated record "The Tortured Poets Department" on April 19, 2024 -- the 11th studio album from the megastar who is already having a blockbuster year. Swift announced the album's release at the Grammys in February, a night that saw the 34-year-old billionaire win a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year prize. (Photo by Antonin UTZ / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN UTZ/AFP via Getty Images) (ANTONIN UTZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has already broken a major milestone with her latest release “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in less than a week after it was released.

It has had more than 1 billion streams since it was released, the first time it has happened in the history of the streaming service, according to Spotify.

“Tortured Poets” had already broken records with it being the first album to break 300 million streams in a single day.

She also has three of the most streamed albums in a single day. Along with her latest, Swift’s “Midnights” and “1989 (Taylor’s version)” hold the second and third places, according to USA Today.

Her song “Fortnight” with Post Malone was the most-streamed song in a single day.

Swift broke her own record by surpassing the number of streams to make her the most streamed artist in a single day in the company’s history. The previous record had been held by Swift for “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

You would know that “Tortured Poets” her 11th studio album would be a hit even before it was released when it became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in the history of Spotify.

Swift was named Spotify’s 2023 global artist of the year and was the first female artist to have 100 million monthly Spotify listeners, USA Today reported.

Her album’s success isn’t just limited to streaming. Billboard reported that the LP version sold 800,000 copies in the first four days of release, breaking the previous record, also held by Swift, for “1989 (Taylor’s Version) which sold 693,000 copies in the first week of sales.

