U2 releases “Staring at the Sun” remixes for second installment of new digital seriews

ABC/Michael Yada

By Jill Lances

U2 is sharing the second installment in their recently launched digital series, U2 To Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides.

The band plans to release 12 newly remastered collections throughout the year, made up of songs that until now were only available on vinyl, CD or cassette.

The latest collection is centered around the track "Staring at the Sun," which has four remixes. They've also shared video of a 2001 live performance of the tune at Slane Castle in Dublin. The collection also includes a fifth song, a remastered version of "Your Blue Room" from the movie Beyond the Clouds, which was released by Passengers aka U2 and Brian Eno.

To coincide with the launch, U2 has released a new limited edition "Staring at the Sun" T-shirt, which is only available to order for one week.

"Staring at the Sun" was the second single off U2's 1997 album Pop. It peaked at #26 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped both the Modern Rock and Adult Alternative charts.

